Multiple Choice
In the overview of DNA replication, what is the primary function of DNA polymerase?
A
It synthesizes a new DNA strand by adding nucleotides to the 3′ end using the existing strand as a template.
B
It unwinds the DNA double helix ahead of the replication fork.
C
It seals nicks between Okazaki fragments by forming phosphodiester bonds.
D
It lays down short RNA primers to initiate DNA synthesis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA replication involves multiple enzymes, each with a specific role in copying the DNA accurately.
Identify the role of DNA polymerase, which is the enzyme responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand.
Recall that DNA polymerase can only add nucleotides to the 3\' end of a growing DNA strand, meaning it synthesizes DNA in the 5\' to 3\' direction.
Differentiate DNA polymerase from other enzymes involved in replication, such as helicase (which unwinds the DNA), ligase (which seals nicks between Okazaki fragments), and primase (which lays down RNA primers).
Conclude that the primary function of DNA polymerase is to synthesize a new DNA strand by adding nucleotides to the 3\' end using the existing strand as a template.
