Which method of genetic recombination is illustrated when genetic material is exchanged between homologous chromosomes during meiosis?
A
Transduction
B
Crossing over
C
Gene conversion
D
Independent assortment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the process described: genetic material exchange between homologous chromosomes during meiosis.
Recall that during meiosis, homologous chromosomes pair up and can exchange segments of DNA, increasing genetic diversity.
Understand that this exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes is called crossing over.
Differentiate crossing over from other methods of genetic recombination such as transduction (which involves viruses), gene conversion (a non-reciprocal transfer of genetic information), and independent assortment (which is the random distribution of chromosomes, not exchange).
Conclude that the method illustrated by the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during meiosis is crossing over.
