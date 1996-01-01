DNA is a nucleic acid polymer composed of which repeating structural unit?
A
Fatty acid
B
Monosaccharide
C
Amino acid
D
Nucleotide
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA is a polymer, meaning it is made up of many repeating units linked together.
Recall that the basic structural units of DNA are called nucleotides, which consist of three components: a phosphate group, a sugar (deoxyribose), and a nitrogenous base.
Recognize that the other options (fatty acid, monosaccharide, amino acid) are building blocks of different biological molecules: fatty acids for lipids, monosaccharides for carbohydrates, and amino acids for proteins.
Identify that the repeating unit specific to nucleic acids like DNA is the nucleotide, which forms the backbone and encodes genetic information.
Conclude that DNA is composed of repeating nucleotide units linked together by phosphodiester bonds between the sugar and phosphate groups.
