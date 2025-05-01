Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In what types of cells does meiosis occur?
A
Somatic (body) cells to support growth and tissue repair
B
Mature gametes (sperm and egg) after fertilization has occurred
C
Germline (reproductive) cells that give rise to gametes (e.g., in the gonads)
D
Red blood cell precursors as part of normal oxygen transport function
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of meiosis: Meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells from diploid cells. This process is essential for sexual reproduction.
Identify the cell types involved in meiosis: Meiosis occurs in cells that will give rise to gametes (sperm and egg cells), which are necessary for passing genetic information to offspring.
Distinguish between somatic and germline cells: Somatic cells are all body cells except those involved in reproduction, and they undergo mitosis for growth and repair, not meiosis.
Recognize that mature gametes do not undergo meiosis: Mature sperm and egg cells are the products of meiosis, so meiosis occurs before these cells are fully formed, not after fertilization.
Conclude that meiosis occurs in germline (reproductive) cells located in the gonads (testes and ovaries), which produce gametes through this process.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia