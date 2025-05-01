Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In meiosis, what is the product of meiosis I (after telophase I and cytokinesis)?
A
Two diploid daughter cells genetically identical to the parent cell
B
Four haploid daughter cells, each with unduplicated chromosomes (sister chromatids separated)
C
One haploid cell with unduplicated chromosomes produced by separating sister chromatids
D
Two haploid daughter cells, each with duplicated chromosomes (sister chromatids still joined)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that meiosis consists of two sequential divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II, each with distinct outcomes.
Understand that meiosis I is called the reductional division because it reduces the chromosome number by half, separating homologous chromosomes into two cells.
Recognize that after telophase I and cytokinesis, the resulting cells are haploid, meaning they contain one set of chromosomes, but each chromosome still consists of two sister chromatids (duplicated chromosomes).
Note that sister chromatids remain joined at this stage and are not separated until meiosis II.
Therefore, the product of meiosis I is two haploid daughter cells, each with duplicated chromosomes (sister chromatids still joined).
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia