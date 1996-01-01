In Mendel's experiments, a two-factor cross is one in which an experimenter follows the inheritance of:
A
two alleles of the same gene
B
two different traits simultaneously
C
multiple traits in multiple species
D
a single trait across two generations
1
Understand that Mendel's two-factor cross, also known as a dihybrid cross, involves tracking the inheritance of two different traits at the same time, each controlled by different genes.
Recall that each trait is determined by alleles of a specific gene, so a two-factor cross examines how alleles of two separate genes assort and combine in offspring.
Recognize that this type of cross helps demonstrate the principle of independent assortment, which states that alleles of different genes segregate independently during gamete formation.
Note that the other options, such as 'two alleles of the same gene' or 'multiple traits in multiple species,' do not accurately describe the two-factor cross because it focuses on two traits within the same species and involves different genes.
Conclude that the correct interpretation of a two-factor cross is following the inheritance of two different traits simultaneously.
