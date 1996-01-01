Which generation is produced when the F1 monohybrids are allowed to self-fertilize in Mendel's monohybrid crosses?
A
F2 generation
B
Backcross generation
C
F3 generation
D
P generation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the terminology used in Mendel's monohybrid crosses: The P generation refers to the original parent plants, the F1 generation is the first filial generation produced by crossing the P generation, and the F2 generation is produced when F1 individuals self-fertilize or cross among themselves.
Recall that in Mendel's experiments, the F1 generation consists of monohybrids, which are heterozygous for the trait being studied.
When these F1 monohybrids are allowed to self-fertilize, they produce offspring that make up the next generation, which is called the F2 generation.
The backcross generation refers to crossing an offspring back to one of the parental genotypes, which is different from self-fertilization.
Therefore, the generation produced by self-fertilization of F1 monohybrids is the F2 generation.
