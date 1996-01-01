If the somatic cell of an organism has 22 chromosomes, how many chromosomes will its gametes have?
A
22
B
44
C
11
D
33
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that somatic cells are diploid (2n), meaning they contain two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent.
Identify the number of chromosomes in the somatic cell, which is given as 22 in this problem.
Recall that gametes are haploid (n), meaning they contain only one set of chromosomes, half the number found in somatic cells.
Calculate the number of chromosomes in the gametes by dividing the somatic chromosome number by 2, using the formula: \(\text{Number of chromosomes in gametes} = \frac{\text{Number of chromosomes in somatic cell}}{2}\).
Apply the formula to find the number of chromosomes in the gametes without calculating the final value explicitly.
