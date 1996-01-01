A diploid cell divides to produce haploid cells by a process called:
A
mitosis
B
fertilization
C
meiosis
D
binary fission
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: A diploid cell contains two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, while a haploid cell contains only one set of chromosomes.
Recall the processes of cell division: Mitosis results in two diploid daughter cells identical to the parent, binary fission is a form of asexual reproduction in prokaryotes, and fertilization is the fusion of haploid gametes to form a diploid zygote.
Identify the process that reduces the chromosome number from diploid to haploid, which is essential for sexual reproduction to maintain chromosome number across generations.
Recognize that meiosis is the specialized type of cell division that produces haploid cells (gametes) from a diploid cell by two rounds of division, reducing the chromosome number by half.
Conclude that the correct answer is meiosis, as it is the process by which diploid cells divide to produce haploid cells.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia