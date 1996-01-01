Which of the following best describes the function of RNA polymerase?
A
An enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template during transcription
B
A molecule that splices introns from pre-mRNA
C
A ribonucleic acid that carries genetic information from the nucleus to the cytoplasm
D
A protein that translates mRNA into amino acids during translation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of RNA polymerase in the central dogma of molecular biology, which describes the flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA to protein.
Recall that transcription is the process where RNA is synthesized from a DNA template, and RNA polymerase is the enzyme responsible for this process.
Differentiate RNA polymerase from other molecules involved in gene expression, such as spliceosomes (which remove introns), mRNA (which carries genetic information), and ribosomes (which translate mRNA into proteins).
Recognize that RNA polymerase binds to the DNA at the promoter region and catalyzes the formation of an RNA strand complementary to the DNA template strand.
Conclude that the best description of RNA polymerase's function is: 'An enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template during transcription.'
