Which amino acid is encoded by the start codon in the RNA sequence caaugaccag?
A
Methionine
B
Glycine
C
Proline
D
Alanine
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the start codon in the RNA sequence. The start codon is the first codon in the sequence that signals the beginning of translation. It is typically 'AUG'.
Locate the 'AUG' codon within the given RNA sequence 'caaugaccag'. Since RNA sequences are read in triplets (codons), divide the sequence into codons starting from the first nucleotide: 'caa', 'uga', 'cca', 'g'. Check each triplet to find 'AUG'.
Once the start codon 'AUG' is found, recall that it codes for the amino acid Methionine, which is universally the first amino acid incorporated during protein synthesis in eukaryotes and many prokaryotes.
Confirm that the start codon is indeed 'AUG' and not any other codon, as this is critical for determining the correct amino acid.
Conclude that the amino acid encoded by the start codon 'AUG' in the RNA sequence is Methionine.
