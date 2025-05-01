Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of DNA structure, what are the monomers (basic repeating subunits) of DNA?
A
Amino acids
B
Fatty acids
C
Monosaccharides (simple sugars such as glucose)
D
Nucleotides (deoxyribonucleotides)
1
Understand that DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) is a polymer, which means it is made up of many repeating subunits called monomers.
Recall that the monomers of DNA are called nucleotides, specifically deoxyribonucleotides, which consist of three components: a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
Recognize that amino acids are the monomers of proteins, not DNA; fatty acids are components of lipids; and monosaccharides are simple sugars that can be monomers of carbohydrates, but none of these are the building blocks of DNA.
Focus on the structure of nucleotides: the sugar (deoxyribose) connects to the phosphate group and the nitrogenous base, forming the backbone and the coding part of the DNA molecule.
Conclude that the correct answer is nucleotides (deoxyribonucleotides) because they are the basic repeating units that make up the DNA polymer.
