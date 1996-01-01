Which of the following best describes the significance of Gregor Mendel's experiments with pea plants?
A
They proved that all traits are determined by multiple genes acting together.
B
They demonstrated that acquired traits can be inherited from one generation to the next.
C
They showed that environmental factors are the sole determinants of an organism's phenotype.
D
They established the basic principles of inheritance, including the law of segregation and the law of independent assortment.
1
Understand the historical context of Gregor Mendel's experiments, which involved breeding pea plants to observe how traits were passed from one generation to the next.
Recognize that Mendel formulated two key principles: the law of segregation, which states that allele pairs separate during gamete formation, and the law of independent assortment, which states that genes for different traits can segregate independently during the formation of gametes.
Note that Mendel's work disproved the idea that acquired traits (traits gained during an organism's life) are inherited, and instead showed that inheritance follows specific patterns based on discrete units called genes.
Acknowledge that Mendel's experiments did not focus on traits determined by multiple genes acting together (polygenic inheritance) or solely on environmental influences, but rather on how single gene traits are inherited in predictable ways.
Conclude that the significance of Mendel's experiments lies in establishing the foundational principles of genetics, which explain how traits are inherited through discrete units (genes) and how these units behave during reproduction.
