Gregor Mendel’s research formed the basis of which scientific field?
Genetics
Ecology
Biochemistry
Microbiology
Understand the context of Gregor Mendel's research, which involved studying the inheritance of traits in pea plants.
Recognize that Mendel's work focused on how traits are passed from parents to offspring through discrete units, now known as genes.
Identify the scientific field that studies heredity and the variation of inherited characteristics, which is Genetics.
Compare the other options: Ecology studies interactions between organisms and their environment, Biochemistry focuses on chemical processes in living organisms, and Microbiology studies microorganisms.
Conclude that Mendel's foundational work is directly related to Genetics, the study of heredity and genes.
