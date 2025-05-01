Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
In terms of chemical composition and basic structure, which statement best describes a similarity between RNA and DNA?
Both use thymine (T) as a standard nitrogenous base.
Both are always double-stranded helical molecules under physiological conditions.
Both contain deoxyribose as the pentose sugar in their nucleotides.
Both are polymers of nucleotides linked by -to- phosphodiester bonds and contain a sugar-phosphate backbone.
Recall the basic chemical components of DNA and RNA: both are nucleic acids composed of nucleotides, which include a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Identify the sugar in each nucleic acid: DNA contains deoxyribose, while RNA contains ribose. This difference affects their chemical properties and structure.
Consider the nitrogenous bases: DNA uses thymine (T), whereas RNA uses uracil (U) instead of thymine.
Examine the strand structure: DNA is typically double-stranded and helical under physiological conditions, while RNA is usually single-stranded.
Focus on the backbone linkage: both DNA and RNA nucleotides are connected by 3'-to-5' phosphodiester bonds forming a sugar-phosphate backbone, which is a fundamental similarity in their chemical structure.
