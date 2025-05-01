Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which type of sugar is found in RNA nucleotides?
A
Ribose
B
Glucose
C
Deoxyribose
D
Fructose
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that nucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA, and each nucleotide consists of three components: a nitrogenous base, a phosphate group, and a sugar molecule.
Recall that the sugar component in nucleotides differs between DNA and RNA, which is a key factor in their structural and functional differences.
Identify that DNA contains the sugar deoxyribose, which lacks one oxygen atom compared to the sugar found in RNA.
Recognize that RNA contains the sugar ribose, which has a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to the 2' carbon of the sugar ring, distinguishing it from deoxyribose.
Conclude that the sugar found in RNA nucleotides is ribose, not glucose, deoxyribose, or fructose, as these other sugars are not components of RNA nucleotides.
