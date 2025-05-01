Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of DNA repair during replication, which mechanism most directly helps prevent errors in DNA replication by removing misincorporated nucleotides as DNA is being synthesized?
A
Telomerase extending chromosome ends to prevent shortening
B
DNA ligase sealing nicks between Okazaki fragments
C
Topoisomerase relieving supercoiling ahead of the replication fork
D
3′→5′ exonuclease proofreading activity of DNA polymerase
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA replication involves synthesizing a new strand complementary to the template strand, and errors can occur if incorrect nucleotides are incorporated.
Recognize that several enzymes assist during replication, each with distinct roles: telomerase extends chromosome ends, DNA ligase seals nicks between fragments, and topoisomerase relieves supercoiling.
Focus on the mechanism that directly removes misincorporated nucleotides during synthesis, which is the proofreading function of DNA polymerase.
Recall that DNA polymerase has a 3\'→5\' exonuclease activity that allows it to remove incorrectly paired nucleotides immediately after they are added, improving replication fidelity.
Conclude that the 3\'→5\' exonuclease proofreading activity of DNA polymerase is the mechanism that most directly prevents errors by excising misincorporated nucleotides during DNA synthesis.
Watch next
Master DNA Proofreading with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia