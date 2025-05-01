Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
In DNA replication, which mechanism primarily helps prevent errors by removing misincorporated nucleotides during DNA synthesis?
3′→5′ exonuclease proofreading activity of DNA polymerase
5′→3′ exonuclease activity that removes RNA primers
Photoreactivation by DNA photolyase to reverse thymine dimers
Nucleotide excision repair that removes bulky lesions after replication
Verified step by step guidance
Understand that DNA replication involves synthesizing a new strand complementary to the template strand, and accuracy is crucial to prevent mutations.
Recognize that DNA polymerase has intrinsic activities that contribute to replication fidelity, including the ability to add nucleotides and to correct errors.
Identify that the 3′→5′ exonuclease activity of DNA polymerase acts as a proofreading mechanism by removing incorrectly paired nucleotides immediately after they are added.
Distinguish this proofreading activity from other mechanisms such as 5′→3′ exonuclease activity, which primarily removes RNA primers, and repair systems like photoreactivation or nucleotide excision repair that act after replication or on different types of damage.
Conclude that the primary mechanism preventing errors during DNA synthesis by removing misincorporated nucleotides is the 3′→5′ exonuclease proofreading activity of DNA polymerase.
