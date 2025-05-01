Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of the fundamentals of genetics, which statement best defines a gene?
A
A type of organelle responsible for producing ATP through cellular respiration
B
A segment of DNA (or RNA in some viruses) that encodes a functional product, such as a protein or a functional RNA, and contributes to a heritable trait
C
A complete set of all chromosomes found in a cell, including autosomes and sex chromosomes
D
Any observable characteristic of an organism that is always determined solely by the environment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a gene is a fundamental unit of heredity in genetics, responsible for carrying information from one generation to the next.
Recognize that genes are composed of nucleic acids, specifically DNA in most organisms, and RNA in some viruses, which contain the instructions for making functional products.
Identify that the functional products encoded by genes can be proteins or functional RNA molecules, both of which play crucial roles in the cell's structure and function.
Note that genes contribute to heritable traits, meaning they influence characteristics that can be passed from parents to offspring.
Distinguish genes from other genetic concepts such as organelles (which are cellular structures), chromosomes (which are larger DNA-containing structures), and phenotypes (observable traits influenced by both genes and environment).
