Fundamentals of Genetics Practice Problems

The following are the percentages of nucleotides present in the three nucleic acid samples:



Sample 1: A = 20%, G = 30%, T = 20%, U = 0%, C = 30%

Sample 2: A = 32%, G = 32%, T = 0%, U = 18%, C = 18%

Sample 3: A = 24%, G = 26%, T = 0%, U = 24%, C = 26%



Determine the correct option that accurately represents the identities of each sample.

