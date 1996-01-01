Which of the following processes helps ensure that the bases in RNA are properly paired during RNA modification and processing?
A
Proofreading by RNA polymerase during transcription
B
Splicing of introns by the spliceosome
C
Addition of a 5' cap to the mRNA
D
Polyadenylation at the 3' end of the mRNA
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of RNA modification and processing, which includes several steps after transcription such as capping, splicing, and polyadenylation.
Step 2: Recognize that proper base pairing during RNA synthesis is primarily ensured during transcription, where RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA complementary to the DNA template.
Step 3: Identify that proofreading is a mechanism by which RNA polymerase checks and corrects errors in base pairing as it adds nucleotides, ensuring fidelity in the RNA sequence.
Step 4: Differentiate this from other RNA processing steps: splicing removes introns, 5' capping protects the RNA and aids in translation, and polyadenylation adds a tail for stability, none of which directly involve base pairing accuracy.
Step 5: Conclude that the process responsible for ensuring correct base pairing during RNA synthesis is proofreading by RNA polymerase during transcription.
Watch next
Master mRNA Processing with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia