Which of the following statements is supported by the data from Mendel's control group matings?
A
Crossing two true-breeding plants with different traits always produces offspring with intermediate traits.
B
Self-fertilization of true-breeding pea plants produces offspring with the same phenotype as the parent.
C
Mendel's control group matings showed that dominant traits can skip a generation.
D
Control group matings in Mendel's experiments resulted in a 3:1 phenotypic ratio in the F1 generation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of Mendel's control group matings. Mendel used control groups to observe the inheritance pattern when true-breeding plants self-fertilize, ensuring no new genetic variation is introduced.
Step 2: Recall that true-breeding plants are homozygous for a trait, meaning they have two identical alleles. When these plants self-fertilize, their offspring inherit the same alleles, resulting in the same phenotype as the parent.
Step 3: Analyze the given statements in light of Mendel's findings: Crossing two true-breeding plants with different traits produces offspring with dominant traits, not intermediate ones; dominant traits do not skip generations; and the 3:1 ratio appears in the F2 generation, not the F1.
Step 4: Conclude that the statement supported by Mendel's control group data is that self-fertilization of true-breeding pea plants produces offspring with the same phenotype as the parent, confirming the stability of true-breeding lines.
Step 5: Summarize that Mendel's control group matings established the baseline for inheritance patterns, showing that true-breeding plants consistently pass on their traits without variation in the immediate offspring.
