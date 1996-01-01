Based on the results of Mendel's experiments, which of Thomas Hunt Morgan's hypotheses was supported?
A
Genes are located on chromosomes.
B
Traits are inherited only through maternal chromosomes.
C
All genes assort independently regardless of their location.
D
Dominant traits always skip a generation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the key findings from Mendel's experiments, which established that traits are inherited according to specific patterns and that genes come in pairs, segregating independently during gamete formation.
Understand Thomas Hunt Morgan's hypotheses about inheritance, particularly his proposal that genes are located on chromosomes, which was a significant advancement linking Mendelian genetics to cytology.
Analyze how Morgan's experiments with fruit flies demonstrated that certain traits are linked to specific chromosomes, providing physical evidence that genes reside on chromosomes.
Compare the given hypotheses with Mendel's and Morgan's findings to identify which hypothesis aligns with the experimental evidence—specifically, that genes are located on chromosomes.
Conclude that the hypothesis supported by Morgan's results, based on Mendel's foundational work, is that genes are located on chromosomes, while the other options contradict established genetic principles.
