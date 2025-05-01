Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the DNA double helix, what type of interaction holds complementary nitrogenous bases together across the two strands?
A
Ionic bonds formed between the negatively charged phosphate groups and the bases
B
Hydrogen bonds between complementary bases (A–T and G–C)
C
Covalent phosphodiester bonds between the bases on opposite strands
D
Peptide bonds linking bases to deoxyribose sugars
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of the DNA double helix: it consists of two strands made up of nucleotides, where each nucleotide contains a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Recognize that the backbone of each DNA strand is formed by covalent phosphodiester bonds between the sugar and phosphate groups, which hold the strand itself together.
Identify that the nitrogenous bases from opposite strands pair specifically (A with T, and G with C) through interactions that stabilize the double helix.
Recall that the bases are held together across the two strands by hydrogen bonds, which are weaker than covalent bonds but strong enough to maintain the double helix structure and allow strand separation during replication.
Note that ionic bonds and peptide bonds are not involved in holding the complementary bases together; peptide bonds link amino acids in proteins, and ionic bonds are not the main interaction between bases.
