For six genes known to be linked on chromosome 10 of corn (Zea mays), the recombination frequencies between various pairs have been determined in a series of genetic crosses. Use the recombination frequency data in the table below to determine the order of and distance between the genes on a genetic map. The gene lc1 is known to be closest to the telomere of the chromosome.
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
Using the following data collected from a test cross, calculate the recombination frequency.
The genetic distances between three genes (ab, nm, kf) were determined using a two-point mapping cross. Determine the sequence of the three genes.
In a diploid species of plant, the genes for plant height and fruit shape are syntenic and separated by 18 m.u. Allele D produces tall plants and is dominant to d for short plants, and allele R produces round fruit and is dominant to r for oval fruit.
Give the same information for a plant with the genotype Dr/dR.
Genes A, B, and C are linked on a chromosome and found in the order A–B–C. Genes A and B recombine with a frequency of 8%, and genes B and C recombine at a frequency of 24%. For the cross a⁺b⁺c/abc⁺ × abc/abc, predict the frequency of progeny genotypes. Assume interference is zero.
Gene G recombines with gene T at a frequency of 7%, and gene G recombines with gene R at a frequency of 4%.
Draw two possible genetic maps for these three genes, and identify the recombination frequencies predicted for each map.
Gene G recombines with gene T at a frequency of 7%, and gene G recombines with gene R at a frequency of 4%.
Assuming that organisms with any desired genotype are available, propose a genetic cross whose result could be used to determine which of the proposed genetic maps is correct.