Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageMapping Genes
2:38 minutes
Problem 37
Textbook Question

For six genes known to be linked on chromosome 10 of corn (Zea mays), the recombination frequencies between various pairs have been determined in a series of genetic crosses. Use the recombination frequency data in the table below to determine the order of and distance between the genes on a genetic map. The gene lc1 is known to be closest to the telomere of the chromosome.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
9:09m

Watch next

Master Mapping Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:09
Mapping Genes
Kylia Goodner
326
2
5
03:04
Modern Mapping
Kylia Goodner
174
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.