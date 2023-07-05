For six genes known to be linked on chromosome 10 of corn (Zea mays), the recombination frequencies between various pairs have been determined in a series of genetic crosses. Use the recombination frequency data in the table below to determine the order of and distance between the genes on a genetic map. The gene lc1 is known to be closest to the telomere of the chromosome.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Mapping Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner