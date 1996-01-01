Which of the following is a potential benefit of genetically engineered products?
A
Reduced shelf life of agricultural products
B
Increased crop yield and resistance to pests
C
Higher susceptibility to diseases
D
Decreased nutritional value of food
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of genetically engineered (GE) products, which are organisms whose genetic material has been modified using biotechnology to introduce desirable traits.
Step 2: Identify common goals of genetic engineering in agriculture, such as improving crop yield, enhancing resistance to pests and diseases, and increasing nutritional value.
Step 3: Evaluate each option by comparing it to the known benefits and drawbacks of GE products. For example, reduced shelf life and higher susceptibility to diseases are generally not benefits but potential concerns.
Step 4: Recognize that increased crop yield and resistance to pests are widely documented advantages of genetically engineered crops, as these traits help improve productivity and reduce losses.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options given, 'Increased crop yield and resistance to pests' aligns with the positive outcomes expected from genetic engineering in agriculture.
