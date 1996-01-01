Which of the following best describes what DNA stands for?
A
Deoxyribose nucleic acid
B
Deoxyribonucleic acid
C
Dinucleic ribose acid
D
Dideoxyribonucleic acid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA is an acronym, where each part of the word corresponds to a component of its chemical structure.
Break down the term 'DNA' into its parts: 'Deoxy-', 'Ribo-', and 'Nucleic Acid'.
Recognize that 'Deoxy-' refers to the absence of one oxygen atom compared to ribose sugar, 'Ribo-' refers to the sugar ribose, and 'Nucleic Acid' refers to the type of molecule composed of nucleotides.
Compare each option to see which one correctly combines these components into a scientifically accurate term.
Identify that the correct full form of DNA is 'Deoxyribonucleic acid', which accurately reflects its chemical structure.
