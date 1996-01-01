Hershey and Chase selected the bacteriophage T2 for their experiment assessing the role of DNA in heredity because T2 contains protein and DNA, but not RNA. Explain why T2 was a good choice for this experiment.
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA as the Genetic Material
The tetranucleotide hypothesis stated what?
The Avery, Macleod, and McCarty experiment in 1944 figured out what?
The Hershey/Chase experiments in 1952 use bacteriophages to study what?
What results from the experiments of Frederick Griffith provided the strongest support for his conclusion that a transformation factor is responsible for heredity?
How do we know that DNA also serves as the genetic material in eukaryotes such as humans?
How were scientists able to determine that DNA, and not some other molecule, serves as the genetic material in bacteria and bacteriophages?
Explain why Avery, MacLeod, and McCarty's in vitro transformation experiment showed that DNA, but not RNA or protein, is the hereditary molecule.
Discuss the reasons proteins were generally favored over DNA as the genetic material before 1940. What was the role of the tetranucleotide hypothesis in this controversy?
Explain how the Hershey and Chase experiment identified DNA as the hereditary molecule.
Contrast the contributions made to an understanding of transformation by Griffith and by Avery and his colleagues.
When Avery and his colleagues had obtained what was concluded to be the transforming factor from the IIIS virulent cells, they treated the fraction with proteases, RNase, and DNase, followed in each case by the assay for retention or loss of transforming ability. What were the purpose and results of these experiments? What conclusions were drawn?
Given the state of knowledge at the time of the Avery, MacLeod, and McCarty experiment, why was it difficult for some scientists to accept that DNA is the carrier of genetic information?
Why were ³²P and ³⁵S chosen for use in the Hershey–Chase experiment? Discuss the rationale and conclusions of this experiment.
Does the design of the Hershey–Chase experiment distinguish between DNA and RNA as the molecule serving as the genetic material? Why or why not?