Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the overview of DNA replication, in what direction does DNA polymerase move along the template strand as it synthesizes new DNA?
A
DNA polymerase moves away from the replication fork toward the origin of replication
B
to along the template strand (while synthesizing the new strand to )
C
DNA polymerase moves in either direction along the template strand depending on the origin of replication
D
to along the template strand (while synthesizing the new strand to )
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to the 3' end of the growing strand, meaning the new strand is synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction.
Understand that the template strand is read by DNA polymerase in the opposite direction to synthesis, which is from 3' to 5'.
Recognize that the replication fork is the point where the DNA double helix is unwound, and DNA polymerase moves along the template strand toward the replication fork but in the 3' to 5' direction on the template.
Note that the directionality of DNA polymerase movement along the template strand is always 3' to 5', ensuring the new strand is synthesized 5' to 3'.
Summarize that DNA polymerase moves 3' to 5' along the template strand while synthesizing the complementary strand in the 5' to 3' direction.
Watch next
Master Directionality with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia