Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics21. Population GeneticsAllelic Frequency Changes
3:50 minutes
Problem 20
Textbook Question

A farmer plants transgenic Bt corn that is genetically modified to produce its own insecticide. Of the corn borer larvae feeding on these Bt crop plants, only 10 percent survive unless they have at least one copy of the dominant resistance allele B that confers resistance to the Bt insecticide. When the farmer first plants Bt corn, the frequency of the B resistance allele in the corn borer population is 0.02. What will be the frequency of the resistance allele after one generation of corn borers have fed on Bt corn?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
21
Was this helpful?
5:58m

Watch next

Master Natural Selection with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
05:58
Natural Selection
Kylia Goodner
102
1
2
03:03
New Alleles and Migration
Kylia Goodner
78
1
10:15
Genetic Drift
Kylia Goodner
69
1
07:55
Non-Random Mating
Kylia Goodner
89
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.