Which of the following best defines both 'gene pool' and 'allele frequency' in the context of population genetics?
A
Gene pool is the total number of individuals in a population, and allele frequency is the number of alleles per individual.
B
Gene pool refers to all the genes present in a population, while allele frequency is the proportion of a specific allele among all alleles of a gene in that population.
C
Gene pool refers to the physical location of genes on chromosomes, and allele frequency is the rate at which mutations occur.
D
Gene pool is the sum of all phenotypes in a population, while allele frequency is the ratio of dominant to recessive traits.
Step 1: Understand the definition of 'gene pool' in population genetics. The gene pool refers to the complete set of different genes and their alleles present in a population at a given time.
Step 2: Understand the definition of 'allele frequency.' Allele frequency is the proportion or percentage of a specific allele variant of a gene relative to all alleles of that gene in the population.
Step 3: Evaluate the options by comparing them to these definitions. The correct definition of gene pool involves all genes in the population, not just the number of individuals or physical gene locations.
Step 4: Similarly, allele frequency is about the proportion of a specific allele, not the number of alleles per individual, mutation rates, or phenotype ratios.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition is the one stating that the gene pool refers to all genes present in a population, and allele frequency is the proportion of a specific allele among all alleles of a gene in that population.
