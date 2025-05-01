Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
What is the primary function of messenger RNA (mRNA) in gene expression?
A
It forms the catalytic core of the ribosome and catalyzes peptide bond formation.
B
It carries the genetic information transcribed from DNA to the ribosome, where it serves as a template for protein synthesis.
C
It removes introns from pre-mRNA and joins exons together during RNA processing.
D
It delivers amino acids to the ribosome during translation by matching anticodons to codons.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that gene expression involves multiple steps, including transcription and translation.
Recognize that messenger RNA (mRNA) is synthesized during transcription as a complementary copy of the DNA template strand.
Know that the primary role of mRNA is to carry the genetic code from the DNA in the nucleus to the ribosome in the cytoplasm.
At the ribosome, mRNA serves as a template that dictates the specific sequence of amino acids to be assembled into a protein during translation.
Differentiate mRNA's function from other RNA types: ribosomal RNA (rRNA) forms the ribosome's core and catalyzes peptide bonds, transfer RNA (tRNA) delivers amino acids, and small nuclear RNA (snRNA) is involved in RNA processing.
Watch next
Master RNA with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia