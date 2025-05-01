Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following cellular structures contains RNA but not DNA under typical eukaryotic cell conditions?
A
Nucleus
B
Chromosomes
C
Ribosomes
D
Mitochondria
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the typical nucleic acid content of each cellular structure listed. The nucleus and chromosomes primarily contain DNA, as chromosomes are DNA-protein complexes located inside the nucleus.
Step 2: Recall that mitochondria contain their own DNA and RNA, as they have their own genome and machinery for protein synthesis.
Step 3: Recognize that ribosomes are cellular structures responsible for protein synthesis and are composed mainly of ribosomal RNA (rRNA) and proteins, but they do not contain DNA.
Step 4: Compare the options and identify which structure contains RNA but lacks DNA under normal eukaryotic cell conditions. Ribosomes fit this description because they have RNA but no DNA.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is ribosomes, as they contain RNA but not DNA, unlike the nucleus, chromosomes, and mitochondria.
