Which type of bond is primarily responsible for holding the two strands of DNA together in the double helix structure?
A
Covalent bonds between phosphate groups
B
Hydrogen bonds between complementary nitrogenous bases
C
Peptide bonds between nucleotides
D
Ionic bonds between sugar and phosphate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of DNA: DNA is composed of two strands forming a double helix, where each strand consists of a sugar-phosphate backbone and nitrogenous bases extending inward.
Identify the types of bonds present in DNA: Covalent bonds hold together the sugar-phosphate backbone, specifically phosphodiester bonds between the phosphate group of one nucleotide and the sugar of the next.
Recognize that the two strands are held together by interactions between nitrogenous bases from each strand, which pair specifically (A with T, and G with C).
Recall that the bonds responsible for holding these complementary bases together are hydrogen bonds, which are weaker than covalent bonds but allow the strands to separate during processes like replication.
Conclude that the primary bond holding the two strands of DNA together in the double helix is the hydrogen bond between complementary nitrogenous bases.
