Multiple Choice
In an overview of transcription, what is the primary function of RNA polymerase?
A
It charges tRNA molecules with their corresponding amino acids during translation.
B
It synthesizes an RNA strand complementary to a DNA template strand by catalyzing phosphodiester bond formation.
C
It unwinds DNA ahead of the replication fork to relieve supercoiling.
D
It joins Okazaki fragments together on the lagging strand during DNA replication.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the role of RNA polymerase in the process of transcription, which is the synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.
Recall that transcription involves creating an RNA strand that is complementary to one strand of the DNA, known as the template strand.
Understand that RNA polymerase catalyzes the formation of phosphodiester bonds between ribonucleotides, linking them together to form the RNA strand.
Differentiate the function of RNA polymerase from other enzymes involved in DNA replication and translation, such as DNA helicase (which unwinds DNA), DNA ligase (which joins Okazaki fragments), and aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase (which charges tRNA molecules).
Conclude that the primary function of RNA polymerase is to synthesize an RNA strand complementary to the DNA template strand by catalyzing phosphodiester bond formation.
