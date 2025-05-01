Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In an overview of transcription, what type of RNA is produced when a gene is transcribed (in typical protein-coding gene expression)?
A
Ribosomal RNA (rRNA)
B
Messenger RNA (mRNA)
C
Small nuclear RNA (snRNA)
D
Transfer RNA (tRNA)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that transcription is the process by which a segment of DNA is copied into RNA by the enzyme RNA polymerase.
Recognize that in typical protein-coding gene expression, the gene's DNA sequence is transcribed to produce a specific type of RNA that carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.
Recall the different types of RNA: Ribosomal RNA (rRNA) forms the core of ribosome's structure, Transfer RNA (tRNA) helps in bringing amino acids during translation, Small nuclear RNA (snRNA) is involved in RNA splicing, and Messenger RNA (mRNA) serves as the template for protein synthesis.
Identify that the RNA produced directly from a protein-coding gene during transcription is messenger RNA (mRNA), which contains codons that specify the amino acid sequence of a protein.
Conclude that the correct answer is mRNA because it is the RNA type transcribed from protein-coding genes and used in translation to make proteins.
Watch next
Master Overview of Transcription with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia