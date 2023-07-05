Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics8. DNA ReplicationOverview of DNA Replication
2:40 minutes
Problem 13b
Textbook Question

List and describe the function of the ten subunits constituting DNA polymerase III. Distinguish between the holoenzyme and the core enzyme.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
89
Was this helpful?
5:02m

Watch next

Master Directionality with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
05:02
Directionality
Kylia Goodner
267
3
2
11:59
Steps to DNA Replication
Kylia Goodner
243
2
2
02:35
Proofreading
Kylia Goodner
148
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.