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Multiple Choice
Which type of RNA is known to regulate transposon movement in C. elegans?
A
Tc1 RNA
B
piRNA
C
miRNA
D
crRNA
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of transposons: Transposons are DNA sequences that can change their position within the genome, potentially causing mutations and altering the cell's genome size.
Learn about RNA types involved in gene regulation: Different types of RNA, such as piRNA, miRNA, and crRNA, play roles in regulating gene expression and maintaining genome integrity.
Explore piRNA function: Piwi-interacting RNA (piRNA) is known for its role in silencing transposons, particularly in germ cells, by guiding the degradation of transposon RNA.
Consider miRNA and crRNA roles: MicroRNA (miRNA) typically regulates gene expression post-transcriptionally, while CRISPR RNA (crRNA) is involved in the CRISPR-Cas system for adaptive immunity in bacteria.
Identify the RNA type specific to C. elegans: In the context of C. elegans, piRNA is the type of RNA known to regulate transposon movement, ensuring genome stability.
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