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Multiple Choice
Which of the following molecules are known to be able to regulate transposon movement?
A
DNA
B
RNA
C
Protein
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of transposons: Transposons, or 'jumping genes', are DNA sequences that can change their position within the genome. Their movement can be regulated by various molecules to maintain genomic stability.
Identify the types of molecules involved in regulation: The primary molecules that can regulate transposon movement include DNA, RNA, and proteins. Each plays a different role in the regulation process.
Focus on RNA's role: RNA molecules, particularly small RNAs like siRNA and piRNA, are known to regulate transposon activity. They can guide protein complexes to transposon sequences, leading to their silencing or degradation.
Consider the mechanism of RNA regulation: Small RNAs can bind to complementary transposon sequences, recruiting proteins that modify chromatin or degrade transposon RNA, thus preventing their movement.
Conclude with the importance of RNA: RNA's ability to specifically target transposon sequences makes it a crucial regulator of transposon movement, helping to protect the genome from potential instability caused by transposon activity.
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