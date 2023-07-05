Skip to main content
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageMultiple Cross Overs and Interference
Problem 16b
In a diploid plant species, an F₁ with the genotype Gg Ll Tt is test-crossed to a pure-breeding recessive plant with the genotype gg ll tt. The offspring genotypes are as follows: Genotype Number Gg Ll Tt   621 Gg Ll tt        3 Gg ll Tt     64 Gg ll tt   109 gg Ll Tt   103 gg Ll tt     67 gg ll Tt       7 gg ll tt   626 1600 What is the interference value for this data set?

