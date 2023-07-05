Skip to main content
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageMultiple Cross Overs and Interference
Problem 14b
In Drosophila, a cross was made between females—all expressing the three X-linked recessive traits scute bristles (sc), sable body (s), and vermilion eyes (v)—and wild-type males. In the F₁, all females were wild type, while all males expressed all three mutant traits. The cross was carried to the F₂ generation, and 1000 offspring were counted, with the results shown in the following table. Phenotype Offspring sc s v 314 + + + 280 + s v 150 sc + + 156 sc + v 46 + s + 30 sc s + 10 + + v 14 No determination of sex was made in the data. Are there more or fewer double crossovers than expected?

Multiple Cross Overs and Interference
