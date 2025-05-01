Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
What is the primary outcome of meiosis in sexually reproducing organisms?
A
It produces four genetically diverse haploid cells (gametes) by reducing chromosome number by half.
B
It generates genetically identical haploid cells without crossing over or independent assortment.
C
It produces two genetically identical diploid daughter cells for growth and tissue repair.
D
It increases chromosome number by duplicating the genome without cell division.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that occurs in sexually reproducing organisms to produce gametes (sperm and eggs).
Recall that meiosis involves two rounds of division: meiosis I and meiosis II, which together reduce the chromosome number by half.
Recognize that the chromosome number is reduced from diploid (2n) to haploid (n), meaning each gamete contains one set of chromosomes.
Note that meiosis introduces genetic diversity through processes such as crossing over (exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes) and independent assortment (random distribution of maternal and paternal chromosomes).
Conclude that the primary outcome of meiosis is the production of four genetically diverse haploid cells, which are essential for sexual reproduction.
