In sexually reproducing animals, what type of cells undergo meiosis?
Somatic body cells to support growth and tissue repair
Germline cells (meiocytes) in the gonads that produce gametes
All cells in the body during embryonic development
Mature gametes (sperm and egg) after they are fully formed
Understand the difference between somatic cells and germline cells: Somatic cells are all the body cells except those involved in reproduction, while germline cells are specialized cells in the gonads that give rise to gametes.
Recall the purpose of meiosis: Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells (gametes) from diploid germline cells.
Identify which cells undergo meiosis: Since meiosis produces gametes, it must occur in germline cells (also called meiocytes) located in the gonads (ovaries and testes).
Recognize that somatic cells undergo mitosis, not meiosis, to support growth and tissue repair, so they are not the cells that undergo meiosis.
Conclude that mature gametes do not undergo meiosis because they are the products of meiosis, and all cells in the body during embryonic development are not specifically undergoing meiosis.
