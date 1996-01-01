In a monohybrid testcross involving a heterozygous parent (Aa) and a homozygous recessive parent (aa), what possible genotype(s) can be observed among the offspring?
A
Only Aa
B
AA and Aa
C
AA and aa
D
Aa and aa
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the genotypes of the parents involved in the testcross. One parent is heterozygous (Aa) and the other is homozygous recessive (aa).
Determine the possible gametes each parent can produce. The heterozygous parent (Aa) can produce gametes carrying either 'A' or 'a', while the homozygous recessive parent (aa) can only produce gametes carrying 'a'.
Set up a Punnett square to combine the gametes from each parent. Place the gametes from one parent on the top and the other parent on the side.
Fill in the Punnett square by combining the alleles from each parent to find the possible genotypes of the offspring. This will result in offspring genotypes of either 'Aa' or 'aa'.
Conclude that the possible genotypes observed among the offspring are 'Aa' and 'aa', which matches the expected outcome of a monohybrid testcross involving a heterozygous and a homozygous recessive parent.
Watch next
Master Monohybrid Cross with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia