Which of the following statements correctly describes a monohybrid cross?
A
It is a genetic cross involving one pair of contrasting traits.
B
It always produces offspring with identical genotypes.
C
It is a cross between individuals differing in two traits.
D
It involves only homozygous parents.
Step 1: Understand the definition of a monohybrid cross. A monohybrid cross involves the study of inheritance of a single trait, where the parents differ in one pair of contrasting alleles.
Step 2: Identify the key characteristic of a monohybrid cross: it involves one gene with two different alleles, such as tall (T) vs. short (t) in pea plants.
Step 3: Recognize that a monohybrid cross does not necessarily produce offspring with identical genotypes; instead, it often results in a predictable ratio of genotypes and phenotypes according to Mendelian inheritance.
Step 4: Note that a cross involving two traits is called a dihybrid cross, so a monohybrid cross cannot be between individuals differing in two traits.
Step 5: Understand that parents in a monohybrid cross can be homozygous or heterozygous for the trait; the cross is not limited to homozygous parents only.
