Multiple Choice
Which type of bonds form between complementary nitrogenous bases and help hold the two strands of DNA together?
A
Glycosidic bonds
B
Peptide bonds
C
Hydrogen bonds
D
Phosphodiester bonds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of DNA: DNA consists of two strands forming a double helix, where each strand is made up of nucleotides.
Identify the components of nucleotides: Each nucleotide contains a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Recognize the types of bonds in DNA: Phosphodiester bonds connect the sugar and phosphate groups within a single strand, while glycosidic bonds connect the sugar to the nitrogenous base within a nucleotide.
Focus on the interaction between complementary nitrogenous bases: The bases on opposite strands pair specifically (A with T, and G with C) through bonds that hold the two strands together.
Recall that the bonds between complementary bases are hydrogen bonds, which are weaker than covalent bonds but crucial for the stability and flexibility of the DNA double helix.
