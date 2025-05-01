Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of DNA structure, what is the monomer (basic repeating subunit) of a DNA molecule?
A
A nucleotide
B
An amino acid
C
A fatty acid
D
A monosaccharide (simple sugar)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA is a polymer, meaning it is made up of many repeating units called monomers.
Recall that the structure of DNA consists of a sugar-phosphate backbone with nitrogenous bases attached.
Identify the basic repeating subunit of DNA, which includes a sugar (deoxyribose), a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Recognize that this subunit is called a nucleotide, which is the monomer of DNA.
Differentiate nucleotides from other biological molecules such as amino acids (monomers of proteins), fatty acids (components of lipids), and monosaccharides (simple sugars, monomers of carbohydrates).
Watch next
Master DNA Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia