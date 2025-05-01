Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Which process occurs during both DNA replication and protein production (transcription/translation)?
Replacement of uracil with thymine in newly synthesized nucleic acid strands
Formation of complementary base pairs via hydrogen bonding between nucleotides
Unwinding of chromatin by histone acetylation to expose promoter sequences
Attachment of amino acids to tRNA by aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase
Step 1: Understand the two processes involved: DNA replication and protein production (which includes transcription and translation). DNA replication is the process of copying DNA to produce two identical DNA molecules, while protein production involves transcription (making RNA from DNA) and translation (making protein from RNA).
Step 2: Identify what happens during DNA replication: the DNA double helix unwinds, and new complementary DNA strands are synthesized by pairing nucleotides with their complementary bases (A with T, and G with C) through hydrogen bonding.
Step 3: Identify what happens during transcription: a segment of DNA is used as a template to synthesize messenger RNA (mRNA), where complementary base pairing occurs between DNA and RNA nucleotides (A pairs with U in RNA, T pairs with A, G pairs with C). This also involves hydrogen bonding between complementary bases.
Step 4: Recognize that translation involves decoding mRNA into a protein sequence and does not involve base pairing between nucleotides but rather codon-anticodon interactions and peptide bond formation.
Step 5: Conclude that the common process occurring during both DNA replication and transcription (part of protein production) is the formation of complementary base pairs via hydrogen bonding between nucleotides.
