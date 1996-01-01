X-linked recessive traits in humans (or in Drosophila) are observed most frequently in which group?
A
Males, because they have only one X chromosome
B
Equally in both males and females
C
Only in individuals with an extra X chromosome
D
Females, because they have two X chromosomes
Understand the nature of X-linked recessive traits: these traits are associated with genes located on the X chromosome, and the recessive allele must be present on all X chromosomes for the trait to be expressed.
Recall that males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY), while females have two X chromosomes (XX). This difference affects how X-linked recessive traits are expressed.
Since males have only one X chromosome, if they inherit the recessive allele on that X chromosome, they will express the trait because there is no second X chromosome to mask the effect.
Females, having two X chromosomes, must inherit two copies of the recessive allele (one on each X) to express the trait, which is statistically less likely.
Therefore, X-linked recessive traits are observed most frequently in males due to their single X chromosome, making them hemizygous for X-linked genes.
